'Progress being made,' but State Police email remains down

Email with the Virginia State Police is still down, nearly a week after malware impacted the system.

A Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) spokesperson says "the malware infiltrated the system as a result of an employee clicking on a deceptively titled email, designed to look legitimate and relevant to the employee’s position."

The email system was shut down at 8 p.m. Wednesday and has not been brought back online.

VITA says "progress is being made."

State Police offices are still be available by phone. The main number for the Administrative Headquarters is 804-674-2000. Division and Area Office contact numbers are listed here.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12