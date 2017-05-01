Fiery tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of Powhite Parkway

All northbound lanes on Powhite Parkway near Route 288 have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer that caught on fire. However, all southbound lanes are still closed.

The call came in around 4:50 a.m. on Monday, and Virginia State Police arrived on the scene eight minutes later. Officers say the driver of the tractor-trailer that was carrying alcohol lost control, which caused the trailer to become engulfed in flames. The alcohol caused the fire to spread. Foam and hazmat assets were used to put out the fire.

The tractor part was not on fire, according to police.

Two people were evaluated for minor injuries but refused transport.

Police do not know if another car was involved in the incident.

The driver in the incident was charged with reckless driving.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is on the scene to help with traffic, which was getting by on the right shoulder. Drivers are advised to get off of Powhite Parkway and make a left onto Courthouse Road. Take Courthouse Road to Lucks Lane and hop back onto Route 288.

Some of the bottled alcohol didn't spill... most of it did. Here are some close up pics. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/x6ykozPEmD — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) May 1, 2017

