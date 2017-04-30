Police: 5-year-old boy killed in Henrico shooting

A five-year-old boy shot in Henrico Sunday afternoon has died, according to police.

Police say shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place for reports of a shooting. They found a five-year-old who was taken to VCU Medical Center and later died. Police tell us it is still an active investigation, however, they are not searching for any suspects.

Henrico Police say they haven’t made any arrests related to this shooting.

