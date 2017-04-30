Police: 5-year-old boy killed in Henrico shooting

There are many unanswered questions in the shooting death of a five-year-old Henrico boy. It happened in the middle of Sunday afternoon at the Henrico Arms Apartment Complex off Darbytown Road.

"It’s a sad situation, my heart goes out to the family," says neighbor Yvette Black.

The little boy was a student at Ward Elementary, according to HCPS.

With so many families calling Henrico Arms apartments home, knowing a five-year-old was shot and killed here is devastating.

"It’s very unnatural. A mother should never have to bury her child," says Black. "It's really sad. I don't know what to say. I can't even imagine."

It was around 1 p.m. on Sunday when police say they got the 911 call for the 1600 block of Henrico Arms Place. Investigators say the five-year-old boy was found inside an apartment with one gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center, but unfortunately, he did not survive.

People who live here say guns are not allowed on the property. Every person we spoke to wanted to know: what led to the shooting of a five-year-old?

Police say they're trying to figure out the timeline of events as well. While officers are calling it tragic, a press release says investigators are still trying to determine if anything criminal happened.

This is the letter sent to Ward families Monday afternoon:

Dear Ward Families, It is with great sadness that I share that one of our students passed away Sunday afternoon. While we appreciate the community’s concern, we are respecting the family’s wishes for privacy at this time. Families of the student’s class are being informed directly by way of a letter that we sent home at dismissal. I am sending this message by email only, so that you may choose how you would like to discuss this with your student. We have not made any announcements to the students, though we know information will spread quickly throughout the community. Please know that additional counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be here to support our students and staff as needed. If you have any questions or concerns about your student, please don’t hesitate to give us a call at (804) 795-7030.

