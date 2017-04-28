Police: Man hit by car in Chesterfield County

Police are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Chesterfield County.

Officers say around 8:15 p.m. Friday a man was walking in the 2500 block of Willis Road when he was hit by a car. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No word on charges.

