SPECIAL REPORT: Dangerous bacterial disease causes major concern with pet owners

A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country, and vets are diagnosing it more than ever.

In a rare but lethal case, a New York City resident died last month after contracting the bacteria, which is often spread through animals' urine. While a rodent infestation caused this most recent tragedy, Leptospira -- known as Lepto -- also poses a danger to pets and their owners anytime they go outside.

"Lepto, in my opinion, is the most important infectious disease that we deal with in dogs in the United States," Dr. Richard Goldstein, a leptospirosis expert and Chief Medical Officer at the Animal Medical Center, told GoodHousekeeping.com. "It's a common disease in most of the United States, and it causes significant mortality."

The corkscrew-shaped bacteria can live in contaminated water for weeks at a time, and enter the body through the eyes, nose, mouth or even a cut or scratch.

