Missing VA 15-year-old girl may be staying in Chesterfield

Fredericksburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who may be staying in Chesterfield.

Adelaida Marianna Figueroa was last seen on April 21 at a home in the 400 block of Morningside Drive. Police say Figueroa may be staying the northern part of Chesterfield County.

She is 5-feet-tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes, a pierced nose, and braces.

Anyone with any information on Figueroa's whereabouts is asked to call Fredericksburg police at (540) 373-3122.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12