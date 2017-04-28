Right, center lanes of I-95 N near Parham Rd. closed for overhead sign removal

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the right and center lanes of Interstate 95 North near Parham Road for an emergency overhead sign removal.

Crews have conducted an overnight routine structure inspection and have determined that removing the sign is mandatory for drivers safety.

The closures started at 10 a.m. on Friday, and crews estimate part of the road will be closed through midday.

Drivers can use Interstate 295 North to get around the work zone.

