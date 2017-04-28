Man stabbed in Richmond's Southside; injuries are life-threatening

One person was stabbed in the city's Southside, near a Boys and Girls Club, according to Richmond police.

This happened on Bainbridge Street around 12 a.m. on Friday.

Several police cars surrounded a home, and emergency crews rushed a man to VCU Medical Center after he was stabbed. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

It is believed this started as a domestic incident.

There is currently no word on any charges.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12