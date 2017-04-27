MAP: VA Lottery Top 30 'luckiest stores'

You've got to play to win! Those who do play the Virginia Lottery - are always looking for a way to up their chances.

On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa crunched the numbers to find those lottery hot spots.

Whether it’s scratch-off tickets or a jackpot drawing, we all want to be winners. Some stores in Virginia over the last five years have seen more jackpot winners than others.

We dug through five years of data from the Virginia Lottery, only looking at people winning $100,000 or more. We discovered that 7-Eleven stores had the most repeat winners of any chain in Virginia. It's also the biggest seller of lottery tickets.

The biggest prize? $217 million in a Powerball. Fredericksburg's Dave and Nancy Honeywell bought the winning ticket at the Richmond International Airport. 30 stores across the state have sold three or more big ticket winners since June of 2011.

A dozen of those stores are in Northern Virginia, including a gas station in Alexandria and a grocery store in Fairfax. They each had four big prize winners each.

Hampton Roads had the second most stores on the list.

There are six in Central Virginia with multiple $100,000 or more winners.

Here’s the list:

• 7-ELEVEN

6131 Jeff Davis Highway, Richmond, VA

• 7-ELEVEN

12120 Harrowgate Road, Chester, VA

• Nine Mile Convenience Store

4917 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA

• PETERSBURG MARKET PLACE

2706 SOUTH CRATER ROAD, PETERSBURG, VA

• Nelson's Feed

10019 Cox Road, Ford, VA

• John’s Super Market

2017 East Nine Mile Road, Sandston, VA

The 7-Eleven on Harrowgate Road in Chester gave out a whopping $872,000. Nelson's Feed in Ford, Virginia awarded $853,000 in total prizes to three big winners.

John's Market in Sandston along Nine Mile Road is a family store.

"Makes me want to keep coming back!" said longtime customer Alberta Morris.

"I come here everyday!" added Robert Sprouse.

Manager Chong Kim watched three people win a total of $350,000.

"Almost 90 percent of the same people come in here. Last year, so many times, the winning ticket here," said Kim.

Robert Morris is hoping for some of that luck.

"I don't know, maybe. They always wish me luck anyways," laughed Morris.

"Luckiest...that's interesting. Of course, now any store could be potentially a lucky store," said lottery spokesperson John Hagerty.

He says the stores that cash the most winning tickets often just sell more tickets than other places, but he still knows lotto players are always looking for a perceived edge.

They're going to see a trend - whether it’s part of the game or not.

"Statistically, when you look at the odds, every ticket at every store has exactly the same probability of winning," said Hagerty.

These are the stores with the most $100,000+ drawing and ‘scratch off’ winners over the last 5 years.

*Data courtesy The Virginia Lottery

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12