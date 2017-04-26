Former Deep Run teacher faces sex offense charges involving Henrico teen

An NBC12 viewer says they’re working with Animal Control to relocate the pig and have already found a home for it.More >>
The Henrico Police Department says two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries at a shooting at Essex Village apartments on Monday.
Two people were arrested in Henrico face several charges, including assaulting a police officer, in connection with a burglary on Saturday.
Henrico police are holding a Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.
A Henrico man, who was sentenced on charges related to having unprotected sex with two women in Maryland and failing to tell them he was HIV positive, has died.
