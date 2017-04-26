Former Deep Run teacher faces sex offense charges involving Henrico teen

A North Carolina man and former Deep Run High School teacher was arrested this week and charged with multiple sex offenses involving a minor in Henrico.

Warrants for the arrest of 27-year-old Benjamin Clark Brittain say he exposed himself to a teen and also asked the girl to send inappropriate photos.

An investigation says the incidents happened in January and February 2016. The incidents were not reported until January 2017.

Henrico Public School officials say Brittain was employed at Deep Run from August 2013 to June 2016.

Brittain is charged with two counts each of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial role and using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Stephanie Robusto is uncovering more details about this case and will have a full report on 12News.

