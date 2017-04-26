Rail car full of cardboard catches on fire in Hopewell

A rail car in Hopewell caught on fire on Saturday afternoon, and a firefighter was injured.

The call came in at 2:34 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the rail car full of cardboard material.

Crews worked to remove the car to a remote relocation. The car was connected to a tanker, which was being cooled as a precaution.

A firefighter was injured, but officials are not sure how bad the injuries are.

Prince George Fire filled in to respond to other calls in Hopewell, since crews were responding to the rail car fire.

Officials think the fire was incendiary, so if anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Hopewell Bureau of Fire at 804-541-2290.

