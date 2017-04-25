Henrico inmate back behind bars after escaping from jail

An inmate who escaped from Henrico Jail East on Tuesday night is back behind bars.

Officers from Hanover, New Kent, and Henrico worked together to find Howard Grofell. A police k-9 tracked him down about three miles away from the jail. Officers say he did not put up a fight and came right back once deputies caught up with him.

According to Sheriff Wade, Grofell was improperly released shortly after 9 p.m.; however, he was spotted recently near Route 30, not far from the jail, heading in the direction of the New Kent Courthouse.

Despite the improper release, the New Kent County Sheriff's Office is classifying this as an escape.

This comes after two other inmates who escaped from Henrico Jail East about a week ago. The surveillance video showed the pair trying to get over the barbed wire fence. They did not get far and actually ended up hurting themselves.

