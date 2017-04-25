Black bear sighting in Powhatan

There appears to have been an uptick of bear sightings in Powhatan lately.

Allison Marks posted photos of the bear from her home surveillance camera. This comes just over a week after a Powhatan family spotted a bear roaming in their backyard.

A bear expert at the Virginia Game Department says in cases like this, if you are feeling scared by the bears, families should lock up trash bins and put away bird feeders for two weeks. The bear typically will move on.

Virginia Game officials say there are no major cases of an unprovoked bear attack in Virginia.

MOBILE USERS: Click below for more photos of the bear.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12