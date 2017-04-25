Powhatan man known for saving wounded veterans passes away

A man hailed for his efforts to save wounded veterans has passed away.

Clint Arrington died on Sunday from heart problems.

He was the head of the non-profit group, Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center. The group provided free therapeutic horseback riding for veterans, especially those dealing with PTSD, and veterans with severe physical disabilities.

Lonesome Dove says they will continue with Clint's spirit guiding them all.

