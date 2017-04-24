Sources: Petersburg hires new fire chief

Petersburg has hired a new Fire Department chief, and it's not the interim chief, according to sources.

Dennis Rubin has been appointed the new Fire Chief of Petersburg Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

Rubin has served as fire chief in Washington, D.C. and De Pere, WI. He wrote several books based on his experience discussing leadership techniques.

The deputy fire chief will be reclassified as the executive chief. The changes will take place on May 15.

