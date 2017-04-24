Food not to buy at the grocery store

When it comes to groceries, going to the store is not always cheaper, especially when it comes to these five things: snacks, coffee, pasta, baby food and diet foods.More >>
A police cruiser rear-ended Tykisha Booker's Chevy Suburban on Belt Boulevard back in September. Police acknowledge they are at fault, but when it comes to repairing Tykisha's vehicle, she says the city is giving her the run-around.More >>
Back in December, Pharoah Mosby's son Elohim took his Acura to the Rio Car Wash on Hull Street Road in Midlothian. He was going through the wash portal when the unexpected happened.More >>
Illegal tire dumping in one Richmond neighborhood has stopped, and neighbors credit 12 On Your Side for putting a spotlight on their problem.More >>
We have new information on Hardesty Roofing, the company that went to the wrong house, in Chesterfield's Bexley community and tore off part of a slate roof. We're finding out this isn't the first time the company removed the wrong roof.More >>
