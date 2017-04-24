Food not to buy at the grocery store - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Food not to buy at the grocery store

(WWBT) -

When it comes to groceries, going to the store is not always cheaper, especially when it comes to these five things: snacks, coffee, pasta, baby food and diet foods.  

These tips could save you $500 a year.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly