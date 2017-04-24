Victim, suspect identified in Richmond officer-involved shooting

Police have identified the woman who was found dead in a home on Sunday morning, as well as the suspect, who police say, was shot by an officer.

Alejandra P. Estrada, 29, was found dead inside her apartment. Estrada's boyfriend, A. Ayala Guido, 30, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for her death.

The incident started at 4:52 a.m. Sunday at the Town & Country Apartment Complex in the 6500 block of Armfield Road.

Officers received a call from Guido, who said he strangled Estrada and that he was holding a gun to his head. When officers arrived, they say Guido was at the front door of the apartment.

Police say an officer tried to use a Taser on Guido, but it did not work.

Officers say Guido began threatening the officers with a knife. That was when, police say, an officer fired his gun one time, hitting Guido. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

When officers went inside the apartment, they say they found Estrada, who was dead.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

