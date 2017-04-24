Advocate for gay rights found stabbed, left inside Chesterfield home for weeks

An advocate for gay rights was discovered in his apartment on Friday, stabbed and left alone for weeks.

The Chesterfield Police Department says they were called to the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive to check on Bruce Garnett, after he had not been seen for several weeks. His family explained to NBC12 that over the last few years, he had developed medical concerns that were making him more and more isolated from the family.

They discovered the 67 year old dead in his apartment and believe he had lost his life several weeks before his remains were located.

The Medical Examiner's Office says Bruce M. Garnett had been stabbed to death. He was found around 3:30 p.m. inside his residence in the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive.

His brother, Bill Garnett, lives in Malaysia and explains that Bruce had a history of helping others.

When he was younger, he was a boy scout, and had been recognized by the governor for saving the life of another young boy. Bill said it happened when a group of boys were in the water near the family’s house, Bruce jumped in to save one of them who was drowning and was able to do CPR to revive him.

He also started paving the path for Human Rights.

“Back in the late '70s, he was very active. He was the first registered lobbyist in the Virginia assembly, working to get Gay and Lesbian rights, that was four decades ago, you can imagine how difficult that was,” explained Bill Garnett, from his home in Malaysia.

Living half way across the world, Bill feels powerless in trying to solve his brother’s murder.

"I don’t know that he had any enemies, or was involved in anything," he expressed.

Of his brother’s work as an advocate, Bill said, "as the early pioneers…started to bring this to people’s attention and get people to start talking, and realizing, the lack of rights that exist for part of the community."

Anyone with information about Garnett is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

