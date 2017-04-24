No foul play suspected after man found dead outside of Richmond McDonald's

Richmond police conducted a death investigation in the city's Southside early Monday morning after a man was declared dead outside of a restaurant.

The call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday. Police found an unresponsive man outside of the McDonald's at Hull Street and Commerce Road.

Richmond Ambulance Authority pronounced him dead at the scene.

There are currently no signs of foul play or trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

