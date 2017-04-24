Norfolk SPCA searching for male models for 2018 calendar

The Norfolk SPCA is sending out a call for male models that live in the Hampton Roads area.

The animal shelter is accepting applications to strike a pose with one of their adoptable animals for their 2018 Magic Mutt Calendar and Debut Party.

The calendar will raise money for critical funds that help the SPCA carry out its mission of finding homes for abandoned animals.

If you are interested, you can apply on the SPCA's website by Sunday, April 30.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12