Author Patricia Cornwell back in Central Virginia

International best-selling author Patricia Cornwell is back in Central Virginia on Monday.

Cornwell will be working with police in Chesterfield at a crime workshop.

She will be in the Richmond area more often as she looks for inspiration and does research for her 25th novel.

"I don't just sit around and read about things and come up with pretty little stories, I go out and I research stuff," Cornwell said in a December interview with NBC12. "And I'm always keeping up with the latest greatest technology."

Cornwell was in Central Virginia at the end of 2016 to meet the medical examiner, Richmond and Henrico police, and letting the city feed her creativity.

"Richmond is a character and that is why I want to come back because what I have been missing is this amazing character of location. I still think Richmond is the best location I've ever had and it's a very eccentric and unusual city and not one to be trifled with."

One of my favorite views. pic.twitter.com/8qmLCwRBcP — Patricia Cornwell (@1pcornwell) April 24, 2017

