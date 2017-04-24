Shooting victim jumps out of window after possible robbery near airport

A man was shot in the leg in a neighborhood near the Richmond International Airport on Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 7:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Road. Police say the shooting may have happened during a robbery, but they are still investigating.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He was shot in the right leg, and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Police found him on the street.

Police confirm the victim jumped out of the window to flee the suspect.

NBC12 spoke to a woman who goes by "Becky," but didn’t want to reveal her identity on camera. She said she’s lived in this area of Richmond for about two years.

"I was like 'wow, another one,'" she said. "I walk by that house basically every day. It’s the first time I’ve seen something happen in this area."

Other neighbors say this type of activity happens frequently in the area and also say they heard gun shots on Monday morning.

Police currently do not have any information on a suspect or motive.

