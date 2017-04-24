Harris Teeter Southern Style Hash Browns recalled due to golf ball materials

McCain Foods USA, Inc. issued a voluntary recall for their Southern Style Hash Browns because they may contain golf ball materials.

The golf balls were apparently harvested and chopped up along with the potatoes.

The impacted product includes:

Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020)

The product was distributed after Jan. 19, 2017 and was sold at Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland.

Consumers with concerns or questions about the recall should contact McCain Foods USA, Inc. at 630- 857-4533 (Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST).

