Officer-involved shooting, homicide investigation continues in Richmond

An investigation continues after a woman was found dead in a home Sunday morning. Police say the suspect was shot by an officer.

The incident started at 4:52 a.m. Sunday at the Town & Country Apartment Complex in the 6500 block of Armfield Road.

Officers say they got a call from a man who said he strangled his significant other, and that he was holding a gun to his head.

When officers arrived, they say the man was at the front door of the apartment.

Police say an officer tried to use a Taser on the man, but it did not work.

"My father said he heard them say, 'Put the bottle down,' " explained Ana Chacon, a resident in the area. "Then he heard a shot."

Police say the man began threatening the officers with a knife. That was when, police say, an officer fired his gun one time, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

When officers went inside the apartment, they say they found a woman, who was dead.

Officers say an investigation is underway into the woman's death, and into the officer-involved shooting.

Neighbors were surprised Sunday to find out about the situation. Many of them didn't know the couple. Chacon says everything seemed normal the night before the incident

"You never think something like this could happen, especially so close to your apartment," she said.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of that investigation.

