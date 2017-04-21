Man charged with murder in Petersburg gas station killing

A Petersburg man was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the murder of Michael Ward, 24, of Chesterfield.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have arrested Patrick S. Parrish, 26, on April 11 in connection with a shooting that happened at a 7-Eleven on March 30.

The shooting happened at 2:18 a.m. at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 701 South Crater Road, near Interstate 95.

A witness named Charles was smoking a cigarette on the balcony outside of his room at the Flagship Inns when he saw everything unfold.

"Next thing I know, it turned into a young man being gunned down, apparently over a small disagreement for no reason," Charles said.

Charles said initially, a group of people was playing music and talking, but then the situation escalated into a fight. People tried to break up the argument, but the witness said Ward tried to leave.

"By that time, it was already escalated too far, and they just did not care. The individual that was actually trying to leave. He had turned his back to the whole situation and was basically trying to get away," Charles said.

Charles said he heard seven or eight shots, but he saw Ward fall after the third or fourth shot. He then called 911. Ward was then rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

"I stood there because I was in shock myself for a moment. I heard multiple people screaming for someone to call an ambulance. That’s when I took it upon myself to call 911 and get [the ambulance] out here as fast as possible."

Parrish is still being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

This marked Petersburg's third homicide of the year.

