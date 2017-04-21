Hanover man sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for possession of child pornography

A Hanover man was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for having thousands of images of child pornography.

James L. Crump, Sr., 45, of Hanover, plead guilty on Friday to five counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, with 40 years and six months suspended.

When he is released, Crump "will be placed on supervised release indefinitely and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives or works," Attorney General Mark R. Herring said after Crump was sentenced in Hanover County Circuit Court.

"This case is such a stark reminder that child exploitation can leave scars that last a lifetime, and images that live forever in the darker corners of the internet," said Attorney General Herring. "I appreciate the good work by the investigators and prosecutors in this case from Hanover and from my office who have put this man behind bars where he belongs."

Evidence in court showed that Crump was sharing files of child pornography over a peer-to-peer file sharing network with undercover investigators from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force.

Investigators identified Crump through internet service records. Investigators also obtained and executed a search warrant on Crump's Hanover residence, where they found several computers and electronic storage media.

"Attorney General Herring's Computer Forensic Unit examined the devices and found them to contain both child pornography and peer-to-peer file-sharing software," Herring said in a press release.

Thousands of child pornography images were recovered and showed young children being sexually abused. Herring says some of them have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law enforcement investigations.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took the lead in the investigation, but they received support from the Office of the Attorney General's Computer Forensic Unit.

Assistant Attorney General Stacy Rohrs of the Virginia Attorney General's Office served as the prosecution on this case on behalf of the Commonwealth, with cooperation from the Hanover County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.

