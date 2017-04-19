Miniature SNES to come out later this year

Nintendo is working on a miniature version of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), according to Eurogamer.

It is scheduled to launch around Christmas this year.

Last week, Nintendo announced they will stop producing its NES Classic Edition, a smaller version of its original video game system in North America.

In a statement last Thursday to IGN, the company said the last shipments of the NES Classic would be shipped in April.

"We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that, we apologize," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

The system, a mini-replica in appearance with 30 classic games preloaded, was released in November.

