Roaches found in PlayStation 4

Roaches could be making a home inside video consoles.

A new report says video game repair shops are seeing a spike in roaches living in PlayStation 4s, which is alarming since more than 50 million units have been sold.

Experts say roaches love PlayStations because of its large vents and that the consoles get very hot.

There are also reports of roaches found in Microsoft's Xbox One, Tech Times reports.

