New Prince music to be released 1 year after his death

New Prince music will be released on Friday, April 21, exactly one year after his death.

Fans will be able to listen to six Prince songs that will be on a new EP titled Deliverance. The songs were recorded between 2006 to 2008, according to Mashable.

The album's title track, Deliverance, was released on Wednesday and can be purchased on iTunes or streamed through Apple Music. The album will only be available in the United States due to licensing laws.

The listing includes:

Deliverance

I Am

Touch Me

Sunrise Sunset

No One Else

I Am (extended)

A CD version will be released on June 2, Mashable reports.

