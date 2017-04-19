State police conduct active shooter exercise in Prince George - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

State police conduct active shooter exercise in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police is conducting an active shooter exercise and training near Interstate 295 and Route 460 in Prince George.

Police say it is possible that residents may hear loud bangs and rumblings through late Wednesday afternoon.

This is a standard training exercise.

