71-year-old Ashland man found dead after single-vehicle crash

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the death of an Ashland man, who was found dead after a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 1984 Mercedes sedan was heading south on Blunts Bridge Road, and the driver ran off the right side of the road, causing the car to flip on its side.

This happened in the 15000 block of Blunts Bridge Road around 4:25 p.m.

The driver, identified as 71-year-old James Everett Keaton, of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car, and there were no other cars involved in the crash.

Investigators are still collecting information and consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine what lead to the crash.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of James Keaton during this difficult time," the Hanover Sheriff's Office said.

