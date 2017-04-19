Beer, wine can now be purchased on Amazon's delivery service

Amazon's hub in Chesterfield is loaded with items ready for delivery. (Source: NBC12)

You can now add wine and beer to Amazon's one and two-hour delivery service, Prime Now.

Its inventory includes popular name brands such as Chandon, Barefoot Wine, and Bud Light, as well as Richmond favorites like Stone Brewing, Hardywood, and Devils Backbone Brewing Company.

In Richmond, the service is available to prime members from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. One-hour delivery as $7.99 and two-hour delivery is free.

Click here or download the Prime Now mobile app to see the items that are available.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12