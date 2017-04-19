Driver charged after jackknifed tractor-trailer blocks ramp on I-295 S in Chesterfield

A driver was charged after a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 295 South was blocking a ramp at Route 10 in Chesterfield.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The ramp was blocked for an extended period of time, but it is now open.

The driver, from Rocky Mount, N.C., was charged with reckless driving. His injuries are non-life-threatening, and the trailer was empty.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12