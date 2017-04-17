Crash closes lanes of Route 288 near Chester Road - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crash closes lanes of Route 288 near Chester Road

Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS
Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS
Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS Source: Chesterfield Fire and EMS
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A crash shut down northbound Route 288 near Chester Road on Monday afternoon. 

As of 2:15 p.m., one lane of the road had reopened. The crash also shut down one southbound lane. 

There is no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly