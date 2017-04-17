Crash closes lanes of Route 288 near Chester Road

A crash shut down northbound Route 288 near Chester Road on Monday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., one lane of the road had reopened. The crash also shut down one southbound lane.

There is no information on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

288 North is shut down just south of Chester Rd. Also one lane of 288 south due to vehicle crash pic.twitter.com/WwjvrdTKhb — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) April 17, 2017

