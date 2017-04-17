Chester woman dies in Prince George car crash

A woman has died in a car crash in Prince George on Saturday, April 15 after she was thrown from her car.

Deputies say the driver, Melissa L. Michael, 23, of Chester, was heading eastbound on West Quaker Road. Her car, a 2006 Hyundai, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned. She was ejected from her car during the crash.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of West Quaker Road around 7:10 p.m.

Investigators say Michael was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12