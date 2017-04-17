Kroger to test home delivery at 2 Richmond-area stores

Kroger is now testing home delivery services at two Richmond-area stores -- Stonebridge and Carytown.

Consumers who marked either of those two stores as their home store can order 40,000 items that are available on ClickList.

Additional delivery details include:

A $11.95 service charge is added to the total.

Online payment is required for delivery.

Orders cannot be placed more than three days in advance.

More than 40,000 items to choose from for delivery.

Customers must be home to accept groceries.

Pharmacy prescriptions are not included in the program.

Alcohol cannot be purchased via delivery.

"Delivery customers can allow substitutions for out-of-stock items, however, the driver cannot return substitutions if they are not accepted at the time of delivery. Kroger recommends that customers be specific in the special instructions section or deselect the allow substitutions box on items when reviewing the order in the Shopping Cart," Kroger officials said in a press release.

Richmond, along with Dallas, was selected as one of two test markets throughout the country. Once the testing period is done, company officials say they will then determine whether to expand the service to other Richmond-area stores.

“We’re still in the very early phase of the service but we know the sky’s the limit and we’re committed to learning as much as we can to help make this a top-notch offering for our customers,” said Jason Talerico, e-commerce specialist with Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

