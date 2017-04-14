Juvenile arrested, charged after Richmond elementary school playground fire

A juvenile was arrested and charged with setting a playground on fire at a Richmond elementary school.

It happened at Redd Elementary School just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and it could be seen from miles away. The estimated damage is $150,000.

An adjacent trailer that serves as a classroom also suffered smoke damage. Tommy Kranz of Richmond Public Schools says the district won't be able to replace it until next school year, at the earliest.

Fires have also been set at playgrounds at Fairfield Court Elementary School, Overby-Sheppard Elementary School, Woodville Elementary School and George Mason Elementary School within the last 10 years.

