Former Richmond employee criticized for working on mayor's church hired in Petersburg

NBC 12 sources confirm the former Public Works director for the city of Richmond has now been hired to work for the city of Petersburg.

Sources say Emmanuel Adediran will now work in a similar capacity for Petersburg. Back in November, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Herring said the then Public Works director for Richmond used 38 hours of city time to oversee the building of former Mayor Dwight Jones’ new church in Chesterfield.

Following the discovery, Adediran gave up vacation time to make up for the time. He was never charged with a crime.

Following Levar Stoney’s election as Richmond mayor in November, Adediran parted ways with the city.

Adediran begins with the Petersburg on Monday as a provisional director of Public Works. Officials say he'll make $102,000 a year.

