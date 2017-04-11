Sources: Several Martin's stores set to close this summer

Several Martin's stores are set to close this summer, according to sources.

Sources say three stores will close in early July, tentatively July 10, and be turned over to Publix stores later that month. The stores include:

Martin's in the Village Shopping Center - 7035 Three Chopt Road

Martin's in Carytown - 3522 West Cary Street

Martin's in the West Park Shopping Center - 9645 West Broad Street

No exact date has been given on when they will reopen as Publix.

Meanwhile, the Martin's at Oxbridge Square, located at 10001 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield, will close on June 30. However, the future of the store is uncertain.

The rest of the Richmond-area Martin's stores will close later in the summer, but sources say no exact date has been given yet.

