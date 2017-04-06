Richmond man found dead in Henrico home

Henrico police have identified the person found dead inside of a home in the county's East End.

Officers say David Lee Coles III, 23, of Richmond, died after he was shot during a fight that broke out at the home in the 2600 block of Kingsland Pointe Drive. This happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

A second person was taken to the hospital with injuries on his or her face. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating this as a domestic-related incident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

