Mother acquitted of 5-year-old’s murder

BLACKSTONE, VA (WWBT) - A 5-year-old’s mother has been acquitted on a murder charge.
The charges came almost a year after Tyson James Tharpe’s mother called 911 for medical assistance. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.
A medical examiner ruled the 5-year-old boy's death a homicide after determining the cause was blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy’s mother, Cynthia G. Gaulding, was charged with murder and three counts of child abuse in connection with his death. Gaulding faces a hearing on the abuse charges in May.
The sheriff's office says on March 20, 2017, 911 dispatchers received a call to respond to Riddle Road in Blackstone, for medical assistance. Tyson Tharpe was treated at the scene and transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where he was pronounced dead.
County child protective services investigated the death as well, and Tyson's siblings were sent to stay with other family members.
