Mother charged in 5-year-old boy's death

Jason Tyson Tharpe's mother has been charged with murder and child abuse, according to the Nottaway County Sheriff's Office.

The charges come almost a year after his mother called 911 for medical assistance. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

A medical examiner ruled the 5-year-old boy's death a homicide after determining the cause was blunt force trauma to the head.

The boy's mother, Cyndi Tharpe, faces three counts of child abuse and one count of murder in connection with his death.

Cyndi Tharpe has been released on $15,000 bond, and will return to court May 1.

The sheriff's office says on March 20, 2017, 911 dispatchers received a call to respond to Riddle Road in Blackstone, for medical assistance. Tyson Tharpe was treated at the scene and transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, where he was pronounced dead.

County child protective services investigated the death as well, and Tyson's siblings were sent to stay with other family members.

Anyone with information about Tharpe's death is asked to call Crime Solvers at (434) 645-7111.

