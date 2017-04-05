Police respond to armed robbery at Family Dollar in South Richmo - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BREAKING

Police respond to armed robbery at Family Dollar in South Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are on the scene of an armed robbery at a business in the city's Southside.

Officers say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday at Family Dollar, located at 6520 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police are still investigating at this time.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly