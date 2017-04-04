Petersburg approves water rate hike

Petersburg has approved a water rate hike, effective immediately.

Part of the argument is that a city struggling to get a handle on its finances should explore every option it can to bring in revenue. The Robert Bobb group has argued that the council hasn't increased its water rate in years.

Even though city leaders approved a water bill hike in the past, it was never implemented.

The proposal suggests a 13.4 percent water hike. If you pay $20 a month for utilities, your bill would increase by nearly $3 a month.

The debate comes as a citizens committee is working with city leaders to study whether the city should privatize it's entire water department.

Council voted on the hike at Tuesday night's meeting at the Union Train station. Brent Solomon is at the meeting and will have more details tonight on NBC12 News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12