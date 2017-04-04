Food vendor cart goes up in flames near VCU Medical Center

A food vendor cart caught on fire near VCU Medical Center, shutting off roads near the area Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 11th and Marshall streets.

Richmond firefighters and VCU Police were on the scene helping put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

