Rats play basketball at Science Museum to predict NCAA Tournament winner

The Science Museum of Virginia had some fun in predicting the winner of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

They played their annual "March Ratness: Final Fur" tournament on Friday.

The final two teams came down to the University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina.

The rats predicted the University of South Carolina to win the entire thing.

