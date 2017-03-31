$76k raised for American injured in London attack

Melissa Cochran, the American woman, who survived the terror attack in London that killed her husband, continues to recover at a British hospital.

Her family posted new photos of her in the hospital to her GoFundMe page.

She is recovering from a badly injured leg, broken rib and a cut on the head. The captions says Cochran is "getting stronger every day" and is "talking with loved ones at home."

Cochran and her husband Kurt were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

As of Friday morning, more than $76,000 has been raised. The original goal was $50,000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12