Former VCU basketball coach accepts coaching position at Dayton

Former VCU basketball head coach Anthony Grant just accepted the job as the new head basketball coach at Dayton.

Grant served as the head coach at VCU from 2006 to 2009. In 2007, the Rams beat Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which put them in the national spotlight. Grant then went on to coach at Alabama from 2009 to 2015.

"In nine seasons as a head coach, Grant compiled a record of 193-110 and took his teams to three NCAA tournament appearances," according to ESPN.

He spent the past two years as an assistant coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grant also played basketball in college at Dayton from 1983 to 1987.

The announcement comes almost one week after Archie Miller left Dayton for a head coaching position at Indiana.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12