Target recalls Tic-Tac-Toe game due to choking hazard

Target is recalling 19,000 Tic-Tac-Toe games because of a choking hazard.

The games were sold exclusively at Target between December 2016 and February 2017 for $5. The magnets can come off the pieces and children can choke on them or swallow the magnets, which is dangerous because the magnets can link together and clamp on body tissues, causing internal obstructions, perforations, sepsis, or even death.

"Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects," according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If you have one of the games, stop using it immediately and return it to any Target for a full refund.

You can also call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT any day or go online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then click on “School/Stationery/Seasonal.”

You can also go to the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

